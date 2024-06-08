Watch the video that has landed a city pastor in trouble as the Government goes for him for inciting other communities against Somalis living in Kenya.









Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Apostle Wycliffe Jackson is in trouble for inciting other communities against the Somali community.

The Man of God said Somalis have taken over businesses in the city and warned that they will soon rule Kenya.

He noted that while Kikuyus are busy fighting Luos, Somalis are taking over.

He said the enemy is not Ruto, Raila, and other politicians but members of the Somali Community who have taken over businesses and other investments in the city.

“I will make myself part of the people who have started the struggle for liberation of the Kikuyu. I will tell these people that our enemy is not Ruto, our enemy is the Somalis,” he said.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has released a statement stating that the trending video is inciting ethnic hatred.

The DPP has tasked the DCI and NCIC to investigate and report back promptly.





Watch the video.

No, no, no. Man of God, here you are totally wrong. This is incitement, and it might land you in shit. pic.twitter.com/OkYvtruKGo — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 8, 2024

