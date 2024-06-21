Woman mauled to death by her four pitbulls in South Africa

Friday, June 21, 2024 - A 28-year-old woman has been mauled to death by her four pitbulls in Bloemfontein, Namibia Square, South Africa.
The woman died on Monday, June 17, 2024, when the animals
savaged her, leaving her with severe injuries to her lower body.
Police rushed to the scene and found the woman in critical
condition. Emergency Health Services personnel declared her dead at the scene.
Three of the dogs had to be put down by police, while the
fourth dog and its puppies were taken to safety by the local SPCA.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with
many calling for increased awareness and responsibility among dog owners.
