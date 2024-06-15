15-year-old girl shot dead by 21-year-old boyfriend hours before her graduation







Friday, June 21, 2024 - A Massachusetts teen was shot dead just hours before her middle school graduation and her older boyfriend has been arrested for the killing.

Ahliana Dickey, 15, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a first-floor bedroom of her home in Lowell on Friday evening, June 14, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Dickey was set to attend her middle school graduation later that day, the officials explained.

When she didn’t show up, her family became concerned and went to the home to look for her.

The teen’s grandmother called the police to report their tragic discovery around 6:10 p.m., the District Attorney explained.

When police responded to the scene, they learned that Dickey was in an abusive relationship with an older man, who was later identified as 21-year-old Trevor Bady.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Lowell authorities had received a call from one of Ahliana’s neighbors, who reported that a man and a woman were fighting loudly across the street, the official statement said.

The woman could be heard yelling “get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore” before gunshots rang out, the caller claimed.

“Police responded to the scene but the parties could not be located,” the official statement explained.





Surveillance video retrieved from the scene showed Dickey yelling for help shortly before midnight, and a male suspect leaving her home around the same time, the statement added.

The day after the killing, police discovered that Bady had taken an Uber to and from Dickey’s home before and after the shooting. One of the Uber drivers was interviewed, and identified their passenger as Bady.

Bady was arrested without incident in Peabody on Monday, June 17.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, armed home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges in Lowell District Court on Tuesday, June 18, and was held without bail.

Two days before Dickey was killed, the teen supposedly told someone that Bady threatened to kill her and her grandmother, the prosecutor said in court, according to CBS News.

Travor Bady is due back in court on July 30.

“My worst fear has happened. Loosing (sic) a child, I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone,” Dickey’s father, Scott Dickey, wrote on Facebook Monday.