Friday, June 21, 2024 - An X user whose husband is an only child has shared how his mother treats her.

She revealed that the woman sends her money monthly and also refers to her husband as her "brother" because he never had a sister.

She wrote: "My mother in law sends me pocket money every month.

"Anytime she wants to talk about my partner she’d say “your brother” I put two and two together and I realized it’s because I’m married to her only child and he always wanted a sister."