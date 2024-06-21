I don't know why the older generation are so obsessed with marriage because a lot of them are not in happy marriages - Media personality DENOLA GREY







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Media personality, Denola Grey, says he is surprised at the way the older generation is obsessed with young people getting married.

While speaking on a podcast recently, Denola said he can't understand the obsession as most of them are not in happy marriages.

In his words;

‘When will you marry? When will you fix your marriage? How about that? I don't know why they are so obsessed with marriage because a lot of them are not in happy marriages especially like the older generation I'm like so you want me to just like meet someone, marry them and just be managing them. Like, I hate slavery.