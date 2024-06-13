Woman jailed for stabbing her neighbour over clothes that fell off a washing line







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A 39-year-old woman identified as Jester Tshuma, has been handed a jail sentence after being arraigned before a West Commonage Magistrates Court in Zimbabwe for stabbing her neighbour over clothes that fell off a washing line.

Jester who stays at Emthunzini in Bulawayo, had an argument with her 38-year-old neighbour, Sithembile Dube, after her clothes fell off the washing line after she had done her laundry. This escalated and the two female neighbours exchanged unsavoury words.

After they parted ways, Jester processed the whole incident and she took great offence.

The National Prosecuting Authority said;

“They had an altercation over the issue. At around 1300hrs, the complainant (Sithembile Dube) went to fetch water at the borehole and the accused person (Jester) followed her and asked her to repeat what she had said earlier. The complainant told the accused to leave her alone.”

Jester who didn't agree to back down, advanced and walked towards Sithembile before shoving her forcefully and grabbing her t-shirt. A passerby, Bigboy Nyathi, who came to the area to fetch water tried to restrain the two women from thrashing each other.

Deeply incensed, Jester whipped out a knife she had hidden in her pocket, hoisted it and stabbed Sithembile on the left side of her chest. Other passersby rushed to assist her and took her to the hospital so she could get medical treatment following the deep cut.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested Jester Tshuma. The National Prosecuting Authority has now announced that a Bulawayo Magistrate found her guilty of attempted murder and sentenced her to five years in prison.