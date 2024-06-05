Woman allegedly stabs 3-year-old boy to death in random attack at grocery store parking lot

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack.
The boy, Julian, and his mother, Margot Wood, were both
stabbed around 3 p.m. Monday, June 3 in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in
North Olmsted, about 15 miles outside of Cleveland, according to North Olmsted
police.
Julian suffered stab wounds to the back and cheek, police
said. Wood, 38, survived with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, was taken into
custody, police said.
Ellis and the victims didn't know each other, North Olmsted
police Detective Sgt. Matt Beck said at a news conference Tuesday, calling it a
"random act of violence."
Ellis obtained "some type of kitchen knife" at a
nearby store and walked to the Giant Eagle, where she "spotted Mrs. Wood
and her son and then proceeded to follow them out to the parking lot,"
Beck said.
Ellis then allegedly attacked the mother and son near their
car as Julian sat in the shopping cart.
"As a mother, I cannot
even begin to fathom this sense of loss that this family is going
through," North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said at Tuesday's news
conference.
"The city and I
all share in your loss."
Ellis was charged with aggravated murder, while additional charges will be filed later.
0 Comments