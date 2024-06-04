Why are we, LADIES, putting price tags on ourselves?? Is it plantain? - Reality TV star, URIEL, tackles ladies who make it priority to ‘bill’ a man







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Reality TV star, Uriel Oputa, has tackled ladies who make it a priority to bill men at every given opportunity.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Uriel asked women how they got to the point of asking men to give them money to purchase hair or other things for their first date.

‘’How did we get to this stage. Why can't we have respect for ourselves'' Uriel asked

She went on to state that even if a man gives a woman money, it should be done out of respect and not because a woman demanded for it.

She cautioned that the times we live in now are ‘desperate times’ as wickedness abounds everywhere.

Read her post below