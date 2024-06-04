'Boy Meets World' star TRINA McGEE is pregnant at 54







Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - "Boy Meets World" star Trina McGee is pregnant at the age of 54.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she revealed that she is expecting her fourth child. “At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery,” she wrote in a message. McGee added in her that she plans to “sign off social media for a bit.”

McGee already has two kids with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, and another child from a previous relationship. She has been married to her current husband, actor and producer Marcello Thedford, for 16 years. The couple met in 1996 while shooting the Sylvester Stallone action flick “Daylight” in Rome.

McGee is best known for playing the role of Shawn Hunter’s love interest Angela Moore in “Boy Meets World” from 1997 to 2000.

In 2015, she returned to the character for an episode of the Disney Channel spinoff “Girl Meets World.” More recently, she appeared in last year’s Tubi movie “Classmates,” which was directed by her former co-star Danielle Fishel.