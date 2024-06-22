WHO announces resurgence of cholera in several regions of the world







Friday, June 21, 2024 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a resurgence of cholera cases in several regions of the world, with almost 195,000 cases and over 1,900 deaths reported in 24 countries since the start of this year.

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday, June 20.

WHO announced that its Eastern Mediterranean Region reported the highest number of cases, followed by the African Region, the Region of the Americas, the Southeast Asia Region, and the European Region.

WHO, in the statement also disclosed that there are no reported cases in the Western Region.

The UN health agency said it exhausted its global stockpile of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) by March but was able to exceed “the emergency target of five million doses in early June for the first time in 2024.”

Yet, the supply of the vaccine does not equate to its demand.

WHO reported that since January last year, 16 countries requested 92 million doses of OCV almost double the 49 million produced during that time.

WHO, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other partners are working together to use resources to find long-term solutions for cholera.

WHO also announced on Thursday that Chad successfully eradicated “sleeping sickness” as a public health problem.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus also applauded the Government and people of Chad for eradicating the gambiense form of human African trypanosomiasis, (also known as sleeping sickness).

“I congratulate the government and the people of Chad for this achievement.

“It is great to see Chad join the growing group of countries that have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease (NTD),” he said.