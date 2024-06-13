White TikToker fired from her job for using N-word in rant







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A white woman identified as Lilly Gaddis has been fired from her job after using the N-word in a rant.

Sharing a video of her cooking, she said "Everyone I know that is married right now is married to broke-ass n*****." She also made derogatory remarks about "dumb whores" and "immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card."

The context is that she was pushing back on the notion that women are gold diggers. She offered examples of why that isn't the case, including racial slur.

Following the backlash that trailed the post, she wrote "The backlash made me do a deep dive and soul search, and after all that, I still couldn't find a care."





Her remarks caught the attention of her employer, Rophe of the Carolinas, a home healthcare company in Wilmington, North Carolina. They revealed that they've fired her from her marketing and sales manager position.

They noted that they are owned and operated by a Black female and an immigrant-owned business, so they categorically don't support or condone her behavior.

Lilly also confirmed she's been sacked, writing "Oh no, I just got fired! #mob." She also bemoaned folks being offended by her language and went on to decry what she seems to view as an infringement on her First Amendment right.