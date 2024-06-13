Man unintentionally sets himself ablaze while setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's home with her kids inside (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A suspected arsonist is on the run after he set his ex-girlfriend's home on fire while she and her children were inside in New Mexico.

The man also accidentally caught on fire while allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s property.

The video was recently released, but the incident took place on May 13.

Security camera footage taken by Daniel Provine shows the woman’s property catching on fire in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The suspect is then seen running down the street with his clothes on fire.

The video shows a man who was on fire jumping over a fence to get away from the blaze.

Neighbor Daniel Provine, who captured the footage, told KOB4: "I kind of had to laugh at the sort of amateur hour situation there, if you’re going to commit arson, try to do it without setting yourself on fire. Feel like that dude got what he deserved a little bit in the process."





The video also captured the man walking over to the property with a five-gallon gas can, jumping over the fence and pouring the gas before the fire.

Daniel handed the video over to police.

He told KOAT: "I made sure it made available to the investigators.

"The absurdity of seeing someone with such bitterness to light the fire and the ineptitude to get caught in flames, in the process— It was absolutely absurd and really unfortunate. I feel terrible for the neighbors wanted to do whatever I could to help."

Later footage shows the man running back to his vehicle and driving away from the scene.

According to a local news outlet, three vehicles in the woman’s driveway were destroyed and the flames spread to her home, where she was inside with her children.





According to the criminal complaint, his ex-girlfriend told investigators that he called her three times before the terrifying ordeal.

She also said he arrived earlier on Friday evening - and "could tell he was drinking."

When Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, there were two vehicles on fire, with flames spreading to a third one, and the victim's house too.

The complaint stated that "multiple people were at home including children."

Luckily, the suspect's ex-girlfriend and children were unharmed in the incident.

The victim said she watched in shock from inside her home but made it out safely with her four children.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect's vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Watch the video below.