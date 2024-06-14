Watch video of BETTY KYALLO’s ‘Gen Z’ boyfriend forcing her to do a dance challenge like a teenage girl as they enjoy romantic escapades at Ngong Hills.









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Controversial media personality Betty Kyallo recently went for romantic escapades with her young boyfriend at the scenic Ngong Hills.

In the video, Betty’s boyfriend, Charles, challenges her to dance like a teenage girl.

“Start dancing. Do your favourite dance,” he tells her as the music plays in the background.

Betty’s affair with Charles has sparked reactions because of their age gap.

However, the mother of one seems unbothered as she continues to enjoy romantic escapades with her newfound love.

Watch the video.

Betty Kyallo glowing while having a good time with her new Young boyfriend pic.twitter.com/pmrj4IbwxT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 14, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.