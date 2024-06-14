JSC condemns the shooting of Makadara Principal Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI









Friday, June 14, 2024 - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has condemned yesterday's shooting of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

In a statement, JSC expressed concern about the incident, saying it was appalling as it happened at a place where disputes are resolved through legal process, a place that signifies justice.

The Commission commended the police officers stationed at Makadara Law Courts who swiftly responded to the attack.

In addition, JSC lauded the prompt action taken by the Judiciary to provide the necessary support to staff and the National Police Service for securing the scene and commencing investigations.

The Commission assured all Judges, Judicial Officers, staff, stakeholders, and the public at large of its commitment to ensuring their safety in all court stations.

"The JSC will work with relevant agencies to enhance security in all courts and ensure that similar incidents do not happen again," it said.

The Commission wished Kivuti and the injured police officers a quick recovery.

Kivuti was shot by a police officer after delivering a ruling in a case involving the latter's wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST