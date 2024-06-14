JSC condemns the shooting of Makadara Principal Magistrate MONICA KIVUTI

In a statement, JSC expressed
concern about the incident, saying it was appalling as it happened at a place
where disputes are resolved through legal process, a place that signifies
justice.
The Commission commended the
police officers stationed at Makadara Law Courts who swiftly responded to the
attack.
In addition, JSC lauded the
prompt action taken by the Judiciary to provide the necessary support to staff
and the National Police Service for securing the scene and commencing
investigations.
The Commission assured all
Judges, Judicial Officers, staff, stakeholders, and the public at large of its
commitment to ensuring their safety in all court stations.
"The JSC will work with
relevant agencies to enhance security in all courts and ensure that similar
incidents do not happen again," it said.
The Commission wished Kivuti and
the injured police officers a quick recovery.
Kivuti was shot by a police
officer after delivering a ruling in a case involving the latter's wife.
