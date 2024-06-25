Watch the moment police officers were overpowered by protesters in Eldoret, RUTO’s backyard, and escorted back to the police station (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Anti-riot police officers deployed to quell protests in Eldoret town were forced to retreat after they were overpowered by the protesters.

Hundreds of protesters, mostly consisting of the youth, flocked to the streets while chanting ‘anti-Ruto slogans’, bringing business to a standstill.

They overpowered the police officers and escorted them to the police station.

The cops watched helplessly as the protesters taunted them while raising placards and chanting ‘Ruto Must Go’.

Eldoret is one of the strongholds of President Willliam Ruto.

However, his popularity in the area is waning.

Watch the video.

Police overpowered in Eldoret, escorted back to the police station pic.twitter.com/rZfvhfdTS2 — KIPRONO (@Onorpik) June 25, 2024

