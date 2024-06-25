Kind gesture as Supreme Court staff and lawyers give demonstrators water to show solidarity - Kenya is one, the enemy is RUTO (VIDEO).

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Staff at the Supreme Court, along with lawyers attending a court session, were filmed assisting protesters with water.
Hundreds of protesters were passing outside
the Supreme Court trying to access Parliament buildings when court officials
and lawyers threw bottles of water at them to show solidarity.
Their kind gestures have earned them praise on
social media.
Netizens noted that Kenyans are united against
one common enemy called Ruto, who has messed up the country by introducing
punitive taxes.
Watch the video.
Supreme Court staff and lawyers helping demonstrators with water. #RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/t7VJp25MHi— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 25, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments