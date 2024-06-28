Watch JOE BIDEN freeze and lose his train of thought during debate with TRUMP (VIDEOs)







Friday, June 28, 2024 - Former US President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden brawled in the first presidential debate of the 2024 race over issues ranging from reproductive rights to the southern border and inflation.

At one point, after Biden had trailed off as he defended his record on border security, Trump said: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either.”

During the debate, Biden's voice was hoarse and raspy from the start and he stumbled over words and had to correct himself with numbers. He was sometimes hard to understand.

On one occasion, the president appeared to lose his train of thought, concluding with the line, "We finally beat Medicare."

