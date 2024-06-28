TRUMP releases 90 second brutal ad few hours after debate showing all BIDEN's gaffes (VIDEO)







Friday, June 28, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump released a 90-second brutal ad just a few hours after he debated with US President Joe Biden.

Thursday night’s presidential debate was a re-run that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, Joe Biden.

Already fighting voter concerns about his age, Biden, 81, was halting and seemed to lose his train of thought, sparking quick concerns among Democrats about the man they hope will keep Trump from returning to office.

Watch the video below