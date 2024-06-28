TRUMP releases 90 second brutal ad few hours after debate showing all BIDEN's gaffes (VIDEO)

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump released a 90-second brutal ad just a few hours after he debated with US President Joe Biden.
Thursday night’s presidential debate was a re-run that
featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially
poorly for one of them, Joe Biden.
Already fighting voter concerns about his age, Biden, 81,
was halting and seemed to lose his train of thought, sparking quick concerns
among Democrats about the man they hope will keep Trump from returning to
office.
Watch the video below
TRUMP releases 90 second brutal ad few hours after debate showing all BIDEN's gaffes pic.twitter.com/Ad5mFpLjUK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2024
