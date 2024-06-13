RUTO has decided to work with RAILA ODINGA and abandon restive Mt Kenya – See what he will do in Nyanza end month

Information and Communication
Technology CS Eliud Owalo said President Ruto will officially open and give a
Keynote speech at the conference scheduled on June 28 and 29.
The head of state will lead a
team of local and international investors to exploit the unexploited potential
investment opportunities in the region.
Owalo further said Ruto will be
joined by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the defacto Luo community
kingpin.
"As a leader from Nyanza,
Raila has wide experience with the development opportunities of the region and
available untapped opportunities which should be exploited and his presence is
key for the summit," he said.
The CS said they have also
reached out to governors including the six from the region and Members of
Parliament (MPs) to take part in the conference.
The conference to be held at
Ciala Resort seeks to foster development across the six counties in the region
by attracting both local and international investors.
