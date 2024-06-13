RUTO has decided to work with RAILA ODINGA and abandon restive Mt Kenya – See what he will do in Nyanza end month









Friday, June 14, 2024 - President William Ruto will head to the lakeside city of Kisumu this month where he will be the chief guest of the Nyanza International Investment Conference

Information and Communication Technology CS Eliud Owalo said President Ruto will officially open and give a Keynote speech at the conference scheduled on June 28 and 29.

The head of state will lead a team of local and international investors to exploit the unexploited potential investment opportunities in the region.

Owalo further said Ruto will be joined by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the defacto Luo community kingpin.

"As a leader from Nyanza, Raila has wide experience with the development opportunities of the region and available untapped opportunities which should be exploited and his presence is key for the summit," he said.

The CS said they have also reached out to governors including the six from the region and Members of Parliament (MPs) to take part in the conference.

The conference to be held at Ciala Resort seeks to foster development across the six counties in the region by attracting both local and international investors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST