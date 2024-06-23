WAITITU reveals why State Operatives abducted the son of Attorney General JUSTIN MUTURI - This Government is being run by mafias (VIDEO).





Sunday, June 23, 2024 - Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has broken silence after the son of Attorney General Justin Muturi was abducted on Saturday night by suspected state operatives.

Speaking at a church function, Waititu claimed that Muturi’s son was abducted probably because his father refused to do ‘something dirty’ that the state wanted.

He said Muturi is a man of integrity, adding that he always stands with the common citizens.

Waititu urged Kenyans to vote out the Kenya Kwanza regime in 2027.

“Hii ni serikali ya mateso. Waende nyumbani,” he said.

Muturi’s son, Leslie, was abducted while leaving a club in Lavington.

His car was blocked by masked men dressed in combat.

He was forced out and put into a different car which drove off immediately.

In a video that circulated online on Saturday evening, Embakasi North MP Mark Mwenje alleged that Leslie, whom he described as his friend, was taken out of his car by police officers by the roadside.

Mwenje claimed that they were driving in different cars alongside their other friends in Nairobi’s Kilimani area when the alleged police stopped Leslie’s car and took him away in a Land Cruiser.

