More trouble for RUTO as the Church endorses the Gen Z revolution against Kenya Kwanza Govt - Look!





Sunday, June 23, 2024 – President William Ruto will never have any peace again. This is after the National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK) okayed the ongoing anti-finance bill protests that have rocked the country.

According to the NCCK Chairperson, Machakos branch, Festus Malua, Zakayo has no choice but to come down.

The council now calls upon the state to relook at the entire bill.

"Let Kenyans picket. Every person has the right, peacefully, unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate picket or to present petitions to the public authorities," Malua stated.

In a joint call to rally behind those who are rejecting the bill, the church is deeply concerned about how the police employed excessive force to restore order during the demonstrations.

This comes a day after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) gave the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) three weeks to conclude investigations into the death of a Gen Z protester by the name Rex Masai, who was shot on Thursday within the CBD during the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

Similarly, the Catholic Diocese of Murang'a under Bishop James Wainaina has echoed similar sentiments.

Wainaina urged the police to exercise restraint against using excessive force while restoring order during demonstrations or protests.

