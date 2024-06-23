More trouble for RUTO as the Church endorses the Gen Z revolution against Kenya Kwanza Govt - Look!

Sunday, June 23, 2024 – President William Ruto will never have any peace again. This is after the National Council Churches of Kenya (NCCK) okayed the ongoing anti-finance bill protests that have rocked the country.
According to the NCCK
Chairperson, Machakos branch, Festus Malua, Zakayo has no choice but to come
down.
The council now calls upon the
state to relook at the entire bill.
"Let Kenyans picket. Every
person has the right, peacefully, unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate picket or
to present petitions to the public authorities," Malua stated.
In a joint call to rally behind
those who are rejecting the bill, the church is deeply concerned about how the
police employed excessive force to restore order during the demonstrations.
This comes a day after the
Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) gave the Independent
Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) three weeks to conclude investigations into
the death of a Gen Z protester by the name Rex Masai, who was shot on Thursday
within the CBD during the Anti-Finance Bill protests.
Similarly, the Catholic Diocese of Murang'a under Bishop James Wainaina has echoed similar sentiments.
Wainaina
urged the police to exercise restraint against using excessive force while
restoring order during demonstrations or protests.
