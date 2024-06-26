Video of a rogue policeman shooting innocent youths in GITHURAI





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - A video has emerged of a plain cloth police officer shooting innocent youths in Githurai on Tuesday evening.

The miscreant who was armed with an AK 47 rifle was shooting live bullets at youths who had come from Nairobi CBD after expressing their constitutional duty of protesting against the Finance Bill 2024.

Here is the video and we hope the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) will deal with this miscreant in the name of the police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST