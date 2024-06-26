Princess ANNE hospitalized with minor injuries following incident at her home

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized after she sustained minor injuries and a concussion in an “incident” at her home, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, on Monday, June 24.
Reports say Anne, 73, was walking near horses in her
Gatcombe Park estate, in Gloucestershire, England, when she suffered minor
injuries to her head.
Princess Anne’s medical team say that her head injuries are
consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.
Medical teams were then sent to the estate and, after
medical care at the scene, she was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol
for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.
“The Princess Royal has
sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe
Park estate yesterday evening,” the statement said Monday.
“Her Royal Highness remains
in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and
is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”
Buckingham Palace added that the King “has been kept closely
informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and
well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”
She was recovering well in hospital, the source said on
Monday. The royal source said the princess’s upcoming royal engagements have
been postponed on her doctors’ advice.
Anne is King Charles’ younger sister and the second of Queen
Elizabeth II’s four children. She is followed by Princes Andrew and Edward. She
is a keen horse rider and even competed in Equestrian events at the 1976
Olympic Games.
