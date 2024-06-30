Video of hired goons who hijacked TUESDAY’s GEN -Z protests – Report to DCI and there is a reward of KSh 1 million.





Sunday, June 30,2024 - Award-winning photographer, Boniface Mwangi, has shared a video of hired goons who hijacked the Tuesday anti-finance bill 2024 protest organized by young Kenyans.

The protests which culminated in the storming of Kenya’s Parliament were hijacked by goons who took advantage and started looting businesses in Nairobi's Central Business District.

Mwangi has shared a video of thugs hired by politicians breaking into shops and looting.

Already businessmen and women in Nairobi have offered rewards to the tune of Sh 1 million if Kenyans help the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers identify the looters.

Here is one of the videos and you can report to DCI if you identify these looters and get a cash reward.

Here is a video of one of the hired goons, he was even armed with crude weapons.

