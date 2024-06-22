Uproar as rogue bouncers are caught on camera assaulting a reveller at Evo Lounge in Rongai (VIDEO).





Saturday, June 22, 2024 - A reveller was kicked out of a popular club in Rongai and assaulted by bouncers for unknown reasons.

A video shared on X by Cyprian Nyakundi shows one of the bouncers slapping the young reveller as they question him.

The helpless reveller tried to beg for mercy from the bouncers as they harassed him but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

Bouncers captured harassing a reveller at a popular nightclub in Ongata Rongai. pic.twitter.com/BBXGwSJN5W — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.