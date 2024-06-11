UN Security Council adopts US resolution calling for ‘immediate, full and complete ceasefire’

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The UN Security Council on Monday June 10 adopted a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases to end the war in Gaza.
The United States-drafted text calls for Hamas to accept a
ceasefire proposal announced on 31 May by President Joe Biden that has already
been accepted by Israel.
After the vote,, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told
Security Council members "today, we voted for peace."
Adopted by a large majority with 14 votes in favour and
Russia abstaining, the resolution also urges both Israel and Palestine to fully
implement the terms of the proposal “without delay and without condition.”
President Biden described the deal as “not just a ceasefire
that would inevitably be fragile and temporary" but one that would provide
a "durable end to the war”.
He added that the terms of the deal had been transmitted by
Qatar to the leadership of Hamas.
Phase one of the deals includes an “immediate, full, and
complete ceasefire with the release of hostages including women, the elderly
and the wounded, the return of the remains of some hostages who have been
killed, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners”.
It calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from
“populated areas” of Gaza, the return of Palestinians to their homes and
neighbourhoods throughout the enclave, including in the north, as well as the
safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance.
Phase two of the deal would see a permanent end to
hostilities “in exchange for the release of all other hostages still in Gaza,
and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza”.
In phase three, “a major multi-year reconstruction plan for
Gaza” would begin and the remains of any deceased hostages still in the Gaza
Strip would be returned to Israel.
The Council also underlined the proposal’s provision that if
negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will
continue as long as negotiations continue.
In the resolution, the Security Council rejects any attempt
at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions
that reduce the territory of the enclave.
The text also reiterates the Council’s “unwavering
commitment” to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic
States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and
recognized borders consistent with international law and relevant UN
resolutions.
“In this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza
Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority,” the resolution
added.
Hamas should now see clearly that the international
community is united, “united behind a deal that will save lives and help
Palestinian civilians in Gaza start to rebuild and heal. United behind a deal
that will reunite hostages with their families after eight months in
captivity.”
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said there was now an
opportunity to chart a new course and the US will help ensure that Israel lives
up to its obligations, “assuming that Hamas accepts the deal.”
