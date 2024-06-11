UN Security Council adopts US resolution calling for ‘immediate, full and complete ceasefire’







Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The UN Security Council on Monday June 10 adopted a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases to end the war in Gaza.

The United States-drafted text calls for Hamas to accept a ceasefire proposal announced on 31 May by President Joe Biden that has already been accepted by Israel.

After the vote,, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Security Council members "today, we voted for peace."

Adopted by a large majority with 14 votes in favour and Russia abstaining, the resolution also urges both Israel and Palestine to fully implement the terms of the proposal “without delay and without condition.”

President Biden described the deal as “not just a ceasefire that would inevitably be fragile and temporary" but one that would provide a "durable end to the war”.

He added that the terms of the deal had been transmitted by Qatar to the leadership of Hamas.

Phase one of the deals includes an “immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the release of hostages including women, the elderly and the wounded, the return of the remains of some hostages who have been killed, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners”.

It calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from “populated areas” of Gaza, the return of Palestinians to their homes and neighbourhoods throughout the enclave, including in the north, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance.

Phase two of the deal would see a permanent end to hostilities “in exchange for the release of all other hostages still in Gaza, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza”.

In phase three, “a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza” would begin and the remains of any deceased hostages still in the Gaza Strip would be returned to Israel.

The Council also underlined the proposal’s provision that if negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations continue.

In the resolution, the Security Council rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the enclave.

The text also reiterates the Council’s “unwavering commitment” to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

“In this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority,” the resolution added.

Hamas should now see clearly that the international community is united, “united behind a deal that will save lives and help Palestinian civilians in Gaza start to rebuild and heal. United behind a deal that will reunite hostages with their families after eight months in captivity.”

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said there was now an opportunity to chart a new course and the US will help ensure that Israel lives up to its obligations, “assuming that Hamas accepts the deal.”