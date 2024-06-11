Rep. MARJORIE TAYLOR Greene compares TRUMP to Jesus (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving heat on social media after comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

“The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about, ‘Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,’” she said, referring to the former president’s conviction last month on 34 felony charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

“Well, you wanna know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon,” she said. “And he was murdered on a Roman cross.”

This isn't the first time Greene has compared Trump to Jesus. In 2023, after the former U.S.president was arrested, she likened him to both Christ and late South African President Nelson Mandela.

“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus, Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government,” she said at the time.

And Trump just last month shared a social media post comparing himself to Jesus.

Greene’s critics gave her hell on social media over her latest attempt to equate the former president to Jesus.

Watch the video that angered viewers below.