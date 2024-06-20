UHURU’s man MUTAHI KAGWE catches RUTO red-handed - See how he cleverly used bread tax to distract Kenyans from real disaster?

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has accused President William Ruto of duping Kenyans using bread and diaper taxes.
Speaking during an interview,
Kagwe opined that the tax proposals on bread and diapers were a strategy to
dupe Kenyans over the Finance Bill 2024.
According to Kagwe, it was
strange for Ruto's administration to introduce VAT on bread at a time when
Kenyans were suffering.
He added that the addition of
the contentious clauses was aimed at causing a public outcry.
The former CS, who served under
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, alleged that Ruto had planned to remove the
taxes all along.
According to Kagwe, the
contentious taxes were aimed at shifting the attention of Kenyans from
other tax proposals in the bill.
"You cannot honestly tell
me, that at a time when Kenyans are crying as much as they are, you can say
that you will tax bread and diapers.
"Seriously! You expect me to believe this is what you intended to do?
"There is this tendency where you
put people in a hole, remove them from the hole and they will praise you,"
he stated.
Nonetheless, he held the view
that Kenyans read into Ruto's scheme as was witnessed through the protests
which have been nicknamed the Gen Z protests.
"It did not work. It
backfired. Kenyans are not going to praise anybody because you say that you are
not going to tax bread.
"There are some other taxes
that are still there that need to be looked at and I hope there will be more
amendments that will be made," he stated.
After an uproar among Kenyans,
the Kenya Kwanza administration dropped its move to tax bread and other items
like diapers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
