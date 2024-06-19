ROBIN OMWERI is among the rogue police officers deployed to beat up peaceful protesters yet he has worn out shoes - SHAME!!(PHOTOs).





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, has exposed a rogue police officer deployed to beat up peaceful protesters.

Mwangi claimed that the ruthless cop wanted to beat them when they were arrested outside Parliament but he desisted after he saw cameras.

Ironically, the shameless cop identified as Robin Omweri was pictured wearing worn-out shoes as he engaged protesters in running battles, yet they were trying to fight for a better country.

