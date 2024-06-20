Cracks emerge in Azimio as RAILA’s ardent supporter vow to pass RUTO’s Finance Bill despite BABA’s stand to reject the bill in totality

Thursday, June 20, 2024 – Cracks have emerged in Raila Odinga’s Azimio after an ODM MP shifted his stance to support the Finance Bill 2024, citing the removal of contentious provisions that now make it more favourable to citizens.
Christopher Aseka, the MP for
Kwisero, became the first opposition-aligned legislator to change his position
amidst peaceful demonstrations nationwide, where Kenyans voiced frustrations
over certain provisions.
He vowed to pass the bill
despite Azimio's stand to reject the bill in totality because President Wiliam
Ruto has listened to Kenyans and dropped some contentious taxes.
"From yesterday's announcements,
taxes on bread and edible oil are no more. There are provisions that I support
in the Finance Bill, this includes imposing taxes on alcohol and liquor
beverages," Aseka said.
The decision by the Azimio MPs
to oppose the bill came after extensive discussions immediately following the
tabling of the amended document by the Chair of the NA Finance Committee in
Parliament.
The Azimio leaders, emboldened
by the endorsement of Raila Odinga, asserted their rejection to align with the
sentiments expressed by peaceful demonstrators across the nation.
The Finance Bill, which includes
measures to boost revenue, is currently undergoing deliberations on the floor
of the National Assembly before a vote.
