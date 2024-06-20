Cracks emerge in Azimio as RAILA’s ardent supporter vow to pass RUTO’s Finance Bill despite BABA’s stand to reject the bill in totality





Thursday, June 20, 2024 – Cracks have emerged in Raila Odinga’s Azimio after an ODM MP shifted his stance to support the Finance Bill 2024, citing the removal of contentious provisions that now make it more favourable to citizens.

Christopher Aseka, the MP for Kwisero, became the first opposition-aligned legislator to change his position amidst peaceful demonstrations nationwide, where Kenyans voiced frustrations over certain provisions.

He vowed to pass the bill despite Azimio's stand to reject the bill in totality because President Wiliam Ruto has listened to Kenyans and dropped some contentious taxes.

"From yesterday's announcements, taxes on bread and edible oil are no more. There are provisions that I support in the Finance Bill, this includes imposing taxes on alcohol and liquor beverages," Aseka said.

The decision by the Azimio MPs to oppose the bill came after extensive discussions immediately following the tabling of the amended document by the Chair of the NA Finance Committee in Parliament.

The Azimio leaders, emboldened by the endorsement of Raila Odinga, asserted their rejection to align with the sentiments expressed by peaceful demonstrators across the nation.

The Finance Bill, which includes measures to boost revenue, is currently undergoing deliberations on the floor of the National Assembly before a vote.

