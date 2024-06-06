Drug traffickers escape after patrol cops cornered them along Busia-Kisumu road and abandon bhang worth Ksh 13 Million (PHOTOs).















Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Police in Busia are hot on the trail of two suspected drug traffickers who slipped through their dragnet yesterday, leaving behind seven sacks of refined bhang estimated to be worth Sh13 million in the streets.

While on routine beat and patrol duties in the wee hours of the day at Ratike area along the Busia-Kisumu road, the police officers stumbled upon the haul of narcotics beside the road, supposedly abandoned when its owners sighted the law enforcers.

A quick look around nearby thickets revealed a disturbed vegetation cover, evidencing the presence of hoodlums monitoring police activities, hoping to grab and flee with the cargo should they get a chance.

Unfortunately for them, the officers camped at the site awaiting a police vehicle that bundled the entire 451kg haul and booked it at Busia Police Station.

With the exhibit secured, the officers have embarked on hunting down the daring miscreants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.