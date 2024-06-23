UDA politicians led by CS MURKOMEN kicked out by Gen Z from X Space, SONKO survives ouster







Sunday, June 23, 2024 - As the debate on the controversial Finance Bill 2024 rages on, a section of UDA politicians faced the wrath of Gen Z influencers during a debate on X Space dubbed “Good Morning Kenya: Where is Crazy Nairobian?”

Among those who joined the X Space was President William Ruto, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, State House blogger Dennis Itumbi among others.





However, the President left almost ten seconds after he joined.

Other notable figures in Government who followed the space include Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, and his Deputy Gabriel Muthuma.

Majority of them were kicked out leaving Sonko and the influencers to continue with the debate although Sonko didn’t participate in the debate despite being invited to speak.

The discussion was started after police arrested at least five content creators led by Bill Simani alias Crazy Nairobian over claims they had abused some MPs who voted Yes for the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Murkomen was confronted by the lot after he was invited to speak on issues affecting Kenyans, when one of the hosts, Osama Otero asked, “Where is Billy? That’s what we want to hear”.

A co-host on the space then told Murkomen that since he had said he was on there to listen to the people, he should tell his 'people' to release Billy.

“You’ve said you are not aware of it, so tell your people to let go of Billy unconditionally. Billy has done no crime and if they are charging him let them forward the chargesheet, we just need Billy released,” he said.

In response, Murkomen said that he was ready to help them if at all they needed his help in finding Billy.

“No problem. If you need my help, I’m ready.”

Murkomen added, “I have heard you and I will pass the message to the relevant authorities.”

Crazy Nairobian went missing on Friday and his whereabouts remained unknown, but he was released on Saturday after police succumbed to pressure from the public and the Law Society of Kenya.

The space was hosted by the X Influencer Sir-Rap-A-Lot (@Osama_otero), who facilitated the conversation that provided a platform for the youth to express their thoughts and worries on the Finance Bill 2014.