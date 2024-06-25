UDA MP who was charged with murder claims the ongoing demos by GENZ are sponsored by ILLUMINATI









Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance(UDA) Member of Parliament has claimed the ongoing demos in the country are being funded by the Illuminati group.

Illuminati is a name given to several groups, both real and fictitious.

Historically, the name usually refers to the Bavarian Illuminati, an Enlightenment-era secret society founded on 1 May 1776 in Bavaria, today part of Germany.

Speaking on Monday, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Gathuka Kagombe claimed the demos which are against the Finance Bill 2024 have been sponsored by the Illuminati group.

“People should not use this issue of the finance bill to mislead Kenyans.

"If you want to discover the truth, look at the videos circulating around.

"They all begin with something called the Illuminati.

"The people who are sponsoring demonstrations in Nairobi are called the Illuminati.

"And our young people have been blindfolded," Kagombe claimed.

Kagombe, currently out on bail after being charged with murder earlier this month, is among the MPs siding with the oppressor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST