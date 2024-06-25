Singer DAVIDO issues cease and desist order to DAMMY KRANE over defamatory publication

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Davido has issued a cease and desist order to fellow singer Dammy Krane over a defamatory publication he made on social media.
While reacting to Davido's upcoming wedding on his social
media account, Dammy alleged that Davido is getting married to Chioma simply
because she caught him cheating.
He also stated in the post that there is nothing ‘worse than
murder,’ before adding that Davido might have money but he can never find
peace.
The letter also demands that Dammy Krane removes and retracts the offensive publication from all his social media accounts within 24 hours or risk being sued.
