UASIN GISHU Governor JONATHAN BII accused of using county’s money to recruit a militia gang as a video of the gang singing Kalenjin war songs emerges.

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Renowned businessman and tycoon, Kiprop Bundotich, has accused Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii of recruiting a militia gang to cause mayhem.

Taking to his X account, Bundotich claimed that Governor Bii spent Ksh 20 million, money looted from the county coffers, to hire the gang.

The gang was filmed singing Kalenjin war songs at an unidentified location.

The rogue governor reportedly hired the gang to kill and maim peaceful anti-finance bill protesters and despite the President withdrawing the bill, he insists that the gang must unleash violence on innocent people.

Bundotich advised him to use the money to pay back some of the funds he obtained fraudulently after conning the youth through the Finland Scholarship scandal.

"Governor Bii, you are using the County's money to finance a war.

"The president has called for a timeout, and you are saying game on.

"The budget to be spent tonight and tomorrow is 20 million.

"Use this money to pay back some of the Finland cash you used for the 2022 elections. Blood will be on your hands,’’ the vocal tycoon tweeted.





Watch video.

@GovernorBii, you are using County's money to finance war. The president has called for a timeout, and you are saying game on. The budget to be spent tonight and tomorrow is 20 million. Use this money to pay back some of the Finland cash you used for the 2022 elections. Blood… pic.twitter.com/UFT7fYKgzi — Buzeki Kiprop Bundotich-OGW (@BuzekiKiprop) June 26, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.