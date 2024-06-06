TUFACE and ANNIE IDIBIA's 15-year-old daughter, ISABELLA, opens up about being fat-shamed by family and friends (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Isabella Idibia, the daughter of singer, Tuface Idibia and actress, Annie Idibia has opened up about being bodyshamed and how it affects her.

The 15-year-old took to her TikTok account to share the vulnerable post with her followers.

She had tears running down her face in the photos shared.

The text on each photo narrates what she's been through.

"Me after being body shamed by family, 'friends', and random," she wrote in one slide.

"Me after comparing myself to every girl I see whether that's negative or positive," another slide reads.

She continued: "Me after always having an uncontrollable urge to eat all the time.

"Me after people say I should just go to the gym or ignore when it literally doesn't work that way.

"Me after feeling my double chin and covering it with a jumper, blanket, or my hands.

"Me after always over eating or under eating.

"Me because no one will even know how my brain works and how I feel in there and that even if I'm the skinniest I can possibly be my brain is always gonna trick me into thinking I'm fat and when I'm actually fat it's even worse and knowing all this I still will never be able to control the way I feel."

In the caption, she wrote: "Hope this reaches the right audience."

She added: "Obviously if I'm not plus sized or anything but it's so hard y'all."

Watch the video below.