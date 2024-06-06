Island Boys' FRANKY VENEGAS gave policemen his twin brother's name after being arrested in Florida







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - One-half of American social media personalities, Island Boys reportedly gave police officers his twin brother's name after being arrested for reckless driving in Florida days ago.

Officers said they observed Franky Venegas driving at a high rate of speed in his yellow Corvette Stingray on May 24 out in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

After witnessing Venegas speed into a parking lot, they got a call about the yellow Corvette and another grey vehicle near multiple people armed with guns.



Officers said they put their emergency lights on and swarmed in, making contact with Venegas, who reportedly identified himself as "Alex." Alex is Frank's twin brother and the other half of the Island Boys.

A quick background check revealed the information was false and they later located his state ID, confirming him to be Franky, AKA Kodiyakredd.

The background check also revealed Venegas was driving without a valid driver's license, so he was arrested and hauled off to the Broward County Jail on the spot and booked for driving without a valid license, giving a false ID, and reckless driving.

He was subsequently released on May 25.