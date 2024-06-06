Island Boys' FRANKY VENEGAS gave policemen his twin brother's name after being arrested in Florida

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - One-half of American social media
personalities, Island Boys reportedly gave police officers his twin
brother's name after being arrested for reckless driving in Florida days ago.
Officers said they observed Franky Venegas driving
at a high rate of speed in his yellow Corvette Stingray on May 24 out in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida.
After witnessing Venegas speed into a parking lot, they got
a call about the yellow Corvette and another grey vehicle near multiple people
armed with guns.
Officers said they put their emergency lights on and swarmed
in, making contact with Venegas, who reportedly identified himself as
"Alex." Alex is Frank's twin brother and the other half of the Island
Boys.
A quick background check revealed the information was false
and they later located his state ID, confirming him to be Franky, AKA
Kodiyakredd.
The background check also revealed Venegas was driving
without a valid driver's license, so he was arrested and hauled
off to the Broward County Jail on the spot and booked for driving without
a valid license, giving a false ID, and reckless driving.
He was subsequently released on May 25.
