The prospect of finding good men is slim. Focus on your education, grow your business - Man advises young LADIES







Friday, June 21, 2024 – A man called Andrew Babre has advised young women to focus on their education and building a business as the prospect of finding good men is slim

“Young lady, the days are tough and the prospect of finding good men are slim. If you have parents and guardians who are willing to send you to school and start a trade for you, focus on that and step up with confidence and make your money,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“The greatest defence for you is your resources. No man messes with a woman who can hold her head high. Focus on your education, grow your business, be successful in the areas of your talent. They will call you names but will still follow you like dogs on chain. Succeed first.”