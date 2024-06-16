The owner of SABINA JOY dies in his sleep at his house located along Luthuli Avenue aged 110 years - He had 4 wives, 23 children and 300 grandchildren.





Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Prominent city businessman and billionaire Gerald Gikonyo, the founder of Rwathia Distributors and the owner of the famous Sabina Joy Club, has passed away aged 110 years.

Gikonyo died in his sleep on Thursday while at his home on Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue due to complications related to old age.

He was known for his investments in real estate and the liquor business.

He owned properties like Magomano and Timboroa hotels, Sabina Joy, Eureka Club, and other prime buildings in the Nairobi Central Business District.

A polygamist with four wives and 23 children, he claimed over 300 grandchildren.

Gikonyo, who avoided modern health advice and never learned to drive, was recognized as a VIP by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, exempting him from city fees.

Equity Bank boss James Mwangi mourned him and highlighted his legacy in the investment world.

Gikonyo’s early life included working as a farm help at age six and moving to Nairobi at 12 to work for the Kenya Coffee Planters Union.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.