RUTO commends Catholic Church for its peace initiatives in conflict areas as he meets POPE FRANCIS in Italy – Look!

The world has witnessed turmoil
in various nations, notably in Sudan and Congo.
During discussions on the
sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, the Head of State emphasized the
need to end ongoing conflicts largely driven by political motives, advocating
for peace and tolerance.
The talks are expected to foster
economic growth and enhance bilateral relations between states.
"We are encouraged by the
progress of the Tumaini Initiative, co-sponsored by the Sant’ Egidio Catholic
Community in Rome, Italy, and the government of Kenya, in bringing lasting
peace to South Sudan," stated President Ruto.
He also acknowledged the pivotal
role played by the Catholic Church in promoting peace in conflict-affected
countries worldwide.
Ruto expressed optimism that the
ongoing conflicts in Sudan and Congo would be quelled through the concerted
efforts of various heads of state committed to fostering peace and ending
hostilities.
In recent times, Ruto has taken
a proactive role in peace negotiations. Last April, he took personal initiative
to address the Sudan conflict, pledging Kenya's commitment to restoring peace.
At that time, over 3,000 Kenyans remained stranded in the conflict-ridden
nation.
Kenya has a distinguished
history of effectively facilitating peace talks and resolving political
conflicts. These mediation efforts were spurred by the direct impact of the
conflict on Kenyan citizens, underscoring the country's commitment to regional
stability and peace.
