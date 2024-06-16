Governor SAKAJA’s motorcade stoned in Kariobangi (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson’s motorcade was on Friday stoned by angry residents of Kariobangi while on his way out of an official function.

Sakaja was in Kariobangi, Embakasi North Constituency, to launch the official opening of Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital which was constructed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The National Police Service came to his rescue by deploying water canons and anti riot police as the situation worsened.

Embakasi North Constituency is a stronghold of UDA MP James Gakuya who is on the verge of defeating Sakaja for the UDA Chairmanship post in Nairobi.

Sakaja is facing a hostile ground in some parts of Nairobi especially areas dominated by UDA supporters.

Critics have also accused Sakaja of underperfomace after the Controller of Budget singled out Nairobi for allocating the least amount of money to the development sector in the last financial year.

Sakaja only allocated 1% of Nairobi’s Sh32 billion budget, with the lion share of the money allocated to luxurious items and payment of lawyers pending bills.

On his official Facebook and X accounts, Sakaja avoided commenting on the incident and instead posted about the opening of the hospital.





“Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Kariobangi is finally open to the public as a fully fledged level 5 hospital.

A wonderful celebration today with the people of Embakasi North, Ruaraka and Mathare who form the primary catchment area of this hospital.

Health Lazima iWork.” Posted Sakaja.