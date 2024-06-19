The daughter of a former senior Government official was among the protesters who turned up in Nairobi CBD to protest against the Finance Bill (PHOTOs).









Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - On Tuesday, thousands of Gen Z youth turned up at Nairobi Central Business District to protest against the punitive finance bill.

The peaceful demos attracted young Kenyans from all walks of life.

The daughter of former Lapsset CEO, Sylvester Kasuku, was among the protesters who braved teargas and police brutality to stand up for their rights.

Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai showered praises on the former senior government official for raising a strong daughter who can stand up for her rights.

“Kudos to my great friend and former LAPSSET CEO Sylvester Kasuku for raising a strong daughter who can stand up for her rights,” Alai tweeted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.