FRANCIS GAITHO urges Kenyan revolutionaries not to use SAUTI SOL songs and claims they are on deep state payroll to keep the youth docile and idle





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Former Thika Town parliamentary aspirant Francis Gaitho has urged Kenyan revolutionaries to stop using Sauti Sol’s songs, claiming they are sponsored by the deep state.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Gaitho claimed that Sauti Sol was on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s payroll and their purpose was to produce songs that keep Kenyan youth docile and enamored.

“Please TikTokers, stop using that shitty Sauti Sol song Tujiangalie as your soundtrack.

"That group is a scam.

"They were on Uhuru’s payroll to keep young people docile and enamored.

"That’s why all their songs had shit like “Rumba ya Statehouse” or “huenda akawa Kenyatta, Mwanzilishi wa taifa”.

"If you didn’t know, now you know.

"It’s not a revolutionary song, it’s a sponsored song,” Gaitho stated.

Gaitho is among the third liberation heroes who organized Tuesday's protests in Nairobi against the controversial and retrogressive Finance Bill 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST