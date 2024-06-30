'Street Outlaws' star LIZZY MUSI is dead after battle with breast cancer







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Lizzy Musi, a renowned drag racer known for her appearances on Discovery's "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," is dead.

A family member reported that Lizzy died on Thursday, June 27, at her home in North Carolina after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.

Her father, Pat Musi, announced her death on Facebook shortly after she passed, expressing gratitude to her fans for their support.

Lizzy gained fame in 2018 when she appeared on the spinoff of 'Street Outlaws' with her father, an 8-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion. She made history as the first woman to win a 'No Prep Kings' event during the show's second season.

Lizzy revealed her breast cancer diagnosis last year, informing fans that the cancer had metastasized to her lymph nodes and liver. Throughout her treatment, she kept fans updated, sharing photos and details of her journey.

She began dating Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., shortly after her diagnosis. The couple was photographed together just weeks before her death.

Lizzy Musi was 33 years old.