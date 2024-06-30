Crazy Town singer SHIFTY SHELLSHOCK died from overdose

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Crazy Town's frontman, Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, died from an accidental drug overdose involving a mix of prescription and street-purchased drugs.
His manager, Howie Hubberman disclosed that Binzer was
determined to overcome his addiction but struggled to find the necessary
support and tools, even from himself. Hubberman told PEOPLE;
"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy
Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more
successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we
all failed, or Shifty would still be here."
The autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is
pending until the official toxicology report is released. Law enforcement had
also suspected an overdose after finding drug paraphernalia and a lighter near
49-year-old Binzer's body when they responded to his residence on Monday, June
24.
