Singer JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hamptons







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - American singer and songwriter, Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The “Mirrors” singer, 43, was arrested on Monday night, June 17, in Sag Harbor, New York. The pop star will be in court on Tuesday.

The details of Timberlake’s arrest were not immediately available, but a police spokesperson told the Long Island newspaper that the specific charges would be announced later on Tuesday.

Sources told TMZ that the former *NSYNC member was pulled over almost immediately after getting behind the wheel of his car following a night out with friends at a local hotel.

The Grammy winner is currently in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

He last performed Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami and has two concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the United Center in Chicago followed by back-to-back shows next Tuesday and Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.