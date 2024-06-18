Woman brutally stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in South Africa







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Family, friends and community members on Tuesday, January 18, 2024, protested over the murder of a woman by her ex-boyfriend in South Africa.

Thumeka Nncindi was brutally murdered allegedly by Bralee in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, on 12 June 2024.

It was gathered that Thumeka's lifeless body was found with more than thirty stab wounds.

It was further learnt that the suspect who had been on the run since then has been arrested and appeared in court today.

The protesters called for justice for Thumbeka and the suspect to be denied bail.