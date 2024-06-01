Singer JOE JONAS breaks up with girlfriend STORMI BREE after 5 months of dating

Saturday, June 1, 2024 - American singer, Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree have reportedly called it quits.
Page Six reports the Jonas Brothers musician split from
Bree after five months together.
“He’s been busy working on his solo album,” a source
told Page Six of the Jonas Brothers member and the suspected
reason for the breakup from the model.
Another insider told Us Weekly that Jonas
has a “very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life
has to take a back seat for now.”
The source added; “If the right person comes along, he’ll
definitely make time for them in his life. … [He] doesn’t feel the need to jump
into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really
happy with where things are at right now.”
The Cake by the Ocean singer, 34, and Bree,
33, were first linked romantically in January when they were spotted together
in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The former couple were photographed enjoying a romantic
dinner together after their trip down south, jetting north to Aspen, Colo.
Joe and Stormi first became linked in January and enjoyed a
number of trips together, from Mexico to Australia.
Prior to his romance with Bree, Joe was married to Sophie
Turner, 28.
The former couple started dating in 2017, got engaged that
same year and tied the knot with two wedding ceremonies in 2019.
During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters together;
Willa, four, and Delphine, one.
In September 2023, they separated and filed for divorce.
