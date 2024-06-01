Singer JOE JONAS breaks up with girlfriend STORMI BREE after 5 months of dating







Saturday, June 1, 2024 - American singer, Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree have reportedly called it quits.

Page Six reports the Jonas Brothers musician split from Bree after five months together.

“He’s been busy working on his solo album,” a source told Page Six of the Jonas Brothers member and the suspected reason for the breakup from the model.

Another insider told Us Weekly that Jonas has a “very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now.”

The source added; “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life. … [He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”

The Cake by the Ocean singer, 34, and Bree, 33, were first linked romantically in January when they were spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The former couple were photographed enjoying a romantic dinner together after their trip down south, jetting north to Aspen, Colo.

Prior to his romance with Bree, Joe was married to Sophie Turner, 28.

The former couple started dating in 2017, got engaged that same year and tied the knot with two wedding ceremonies in 2019.

During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters together; Willa, four, and Delphine, one.

In September 2023, they separated and filed for divorce.