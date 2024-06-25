CNN’s LARRY MADOWO broadcasts to the world a video of Former USA President BARACK OBAMA’s sister, AUMA, being teargassed by rogue cops while holding peaceful protests in Nairobi (Watch).





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Auma Obama, the sister of Former US President Barack Obama, was among the protesters who flocked to the streets of Nairobi to protest against the finance bill.

Auma joined thousands of peaceful protesters and marched in the streets of Nairobi while holding placards, only to be teargassed by rogue cops.

Speaking to CNN, Auma called out the police for using excessive force against peaceful young protesters who were exercising their democratic rights.

“Look at what is happening. These are young peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights but they are being teargassed,” she said.

“They have teargassed me. I cannot even see,” she lamented.

Despite Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki promising Kenyans that police will be professional when handling protesters, the protesters have faced police brutality as protests continue in different parts of the country.

The countrywide protests are being led mostly by the youth, popularly known as Gen Z.

Watch the video.

The moment Former USA President BARACK OBAMA’s sister, AUMA, was teargassed by rogue cops while holding peaceful protests in Nairobi pic.twitter.com/Nmt3UgMWYs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 25, 2024

