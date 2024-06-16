Singer BILLY RAY CYRUS accuses wife of unauthorized credit card charges







Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus' divorce case against his wife, Firerose, has taken a messy turn as he's now asking for a temporary restraining order to stop his wife from accessing his money.

Billy alleged in court documents, that his estranged wife, Firerose placed 37 unauthorised charges on his business American Express card between May 23 and June 7, totaling $96,986.05.

He claimed that his wife overcharged the account without his knowledge, adding he never gave her access to the cards or his accounts in general as they did not file a joint tax return.

He is also asking a judge to approve an emergency motion to prevent Firerose from accessing his financial accounts and to reimburse him for the unauthorized charges.

Firerose has offered up an explanation in documents submitted to the court. She stated that Billy is mistaken about what she had access to and when, claiming she's been allowed to use his credit cards since she moved in with him in 2022. She also said she was never confined to a limit.

She insisted that she only maintained her already-established lifestyle and she should be allowed to continue using his money for her personal and household expenses, as well as attorney fees while they are married.

The law firm representing Firerose is saying it returned about $45,000 to Billy, explaining that it meant to charge Firerose just $5,000 in that transaction as opposed to $50,000, which is what Billy says showed up on his credit card statement.

Billy Ray is already filing to annul his 7-month marriage to Firerose, claiming the marriage was obtained via "fraud." This filing over credit card charges is separate from the initial divorce and annulment filing.